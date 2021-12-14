‘A Large Wave Is Coming,’ says a senior Biden official in a COVID warning.

A senior Biden administration official has issued a dire warning, citing new data that suggests Omicron infections in the United States may be on the rise, with roughly 60 million Americans still unvaccinated.

“Everything indicates that there will be a tremendous tsunami.” There’s going to be a big one, “Axios spoke with a senior Biden administration official who requested anonymity in the article. “It’ll be quick.” It won’t be as bad, but there will still be a lot of hospitalizations.” The senior official’s remarks follow a recent examination of COVID cases in South Africa by Discovery Health, the country’s largest private insurer.

Two doses of Pfizer’s current COVID vaccination provided much less protection against severe sickness with Omicron than prior variations, but was less likely to result in hospitalizations, according to the findings.

According to the study, the vaccine’s two-dose protocol was only 70% effective against severe disease and just 33% effective against Omicron infection.

The Omicron was originally discovered in South Africa last month, and the World Health Organization declared it a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26.

If the Omicron situation in Europe is replicated in the United States, incidences of the variation might spread quickly, with cases doubling every two to three days.

On Monday, the United Kingdom announced the first death from the Omicron, which is experiencing a “tidal wave” of COVID infections.

According to Eric Topol of Scripps Research, who wrote on Substack on Monday, “the Omicron’s exponential rise in the United States could take us to levels of even 1 million cases each day, which would have been regarded an unimaginable estimate.”

However, there are numerous unknowns concerning the Omicron strain, and scientists are racing to learn as much as they can about the variant’s transmissibility and severity.

“”Right now, we don’t have enough trustworthy, robust data to give a clear guidance as to what this will look like in the weeks to months ahead,” Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, told Axios.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, told CNN that preliminary evidence has been “a little optimistic,” but that it is “too early to make any conclusive statements about it.”

Pfizer and Moderna, two pharmaceutical companies, have stated that modified COVID vaccinations that will protect against the Omicron could be available as early as 2022.