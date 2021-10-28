A large venomous snake is discovered in a child’s school backpack.

When a child in Australia discovered a big deadly snake hidden inside their school backpack, they were shocked.

After getting a call about the poisonous stowaway, snake catcher Gianni Hodgson paid a visit to the school in Victoria state on Tuesday.

When Hodgson came, he carefully removed the snake from the sack and placed it in a safe place until he could relocate it to another site.

“This red bellied black snake was found in a student’s backpack at a school in Stawell this afternoon,” Hodgson wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of the massive reptile.

“We don’t know if he’s a resident or if he hitched a ride…we can’t name the school for privacy concerns, but don’t be alarmed.” “No one is in danger.” Despite the fact that the red-bellied black snake is venomous and can cause serious disease if bitten, no fatalities have been reported.

It is one of the most common snakes in eastern Australia, with a maximum length of 2.5 meters (8 feet) and an average length of 1.5 meters.

While Hodgson has encountered snakes in a variety of situations, this was one of the most odd, he told The Washington Newsday.

“This probably takes the cake,” he added. However, I have discovered them in rooftops. One was stuck in a Creswick mine shaft, so [I] had to get a fairly long ladder to get down and retrieve it.” The snake catcher also gave residents and visitors to Australia information on how to avoid unintentional contacts with the reptiles.

“Keep your yard safe, if you can see you are safe,” Hodgson added. The only danger is coming into contact with the snake by accident due to poor sight or actively getting associated with the snake, such as attempting to catch or kill it.” People are asked to do the following if they find a snake on his website, Hodgson’s Snakes Rescue and Removal: Never approach a snake or attempt to scare it away since this may cause the snake to defend itself.

If a snake is discovered in a yard, house, workplace, or near children or animals, call a professional and follow their directions to keep safe.

Have someone keep an eye on the snake from a safe distance, since it may be difficult to locate them if they get out of sight.

