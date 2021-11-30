A large shipment of cocaine was discovered with false Liverpool FC branding.

A big amount of cocaine wrapped in bogus Liverpool FC branding was found by police in Paraguay.

Last Wednesday, special agents stormed a home in Pedro Juan Caballero and discovered the evidence (November 24.)

Police confiscated 500 packages of cocaine, with the total weight estimated to be around 215 kilograms.

The cocaine was wrapped in bogus Liverpool FC branding, which included the world famous Liver Bird, according to chilling EncroChat conversations from a narcotics crew that concealed firearms in the garden.

SENAD, an elite organization that leads the South American country’s war against drug gangs and organized crime, led the police raid.

“Special Agents in collaboration with prosecutor Celso Morales raided a property located in the Mariscal Estigarribia area of Pedro Juan Caballero on Wednesday night,” a SENAD official stated. They discovered a significant amount of cocaine in the area.

“A total of 215 kilograms of cocaine were seized.” It was packed in compact packets to be carried to Brazil in a double-bottom vehicle.” So yet, no arrests have been made, according to the spokeswoman.

The case is currently being investigated by the police.

