A large police presence was seen at a shopping center after a woman was struck by a lorry.

This afternoon, an elderly woman was struck by a wagon at a Merseyside retail park.

Just after lunchtime today, a large police reaction was visible at Aintree Shopping Park on Ormskirk Road (Thursday).

A woman in her 70s was transported to hospital with serious leg injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

The driver of the HGV wagon pulled over to the side of the road.

A section of the retail park has been roped off, and the HGV is still inside the barrier, along with several police personnel and cars.

The flow of traffic into and out of the shopping center is unaffected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police via Twitter, Facebook’s “Merseyside Police Contact Centre,” or by calling 101 and referencing log 0352 from October 21st.

