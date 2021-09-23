A large cannabis plantation has been discovered, containing 1,010 cannabis plants.

Police discovered a massive cannabis plantation with 1010 plants spread across four rooms in a residence near Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to Rocky Lane in Anfield at 12:15 p.m. on September 22 after receiving reports of a cannabis cultivation.

After obtaining a warrant, officers stormed the residence and discovered a massive cannabis farm stretched across four rooms.

Three of the rooms were filled with enormous mature plants and equipment, while the fourth room had a tent with several immature plants within.

Officers seized the plants and equipment, as well as ensuring the safety of the premises.

“This was a significant hoard of cannabis seized by our officers, which will make the local community a safer place, both from the risk of flooding and fire, and from the serious and organized criminals who set up the farms and exploit vulnerable people,” said Matt Brown, who leads the force’s Cannabis Dismantling Team (CDT).

“Please notify us if you notice any signs that cannabis is being produced near where you live or work so that we can continue to take action. Any information helps residents and our job, so let us know and we’ll look into it.”

People should also be mindful of the signs of a cannabis plantation, according to police.

The following are some indicators that cannabis is being grown:

Strange odors and noises

Visitors who come to a property on a regular basis and at a variety of hours.

Plant pots, fertilizer, fans, and industrial lighting are examples of gardening equipment being brought into a property.

The windows are either sealed and covered or the curtains are always drawn.

An adjacent property’s heat

In the cold, birds congregate on a roof.

“While these acts may appear routine on their own, when taken together, they may indicate something more suspicious,” a police official stated.

Anyone with information about suspected drug manufacture or criminal activity in their neighborhood can contact @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.