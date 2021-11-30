A large cannabis farm was discovered close to the police station in the former magistrates’ court.

Cheshire Police discovered the grow last Thursday, and a 20-year-old man has been charged with producing a Class B substance in connection with the discovery.

The former Halton Magistrates’ Court on Northway in Runcorn is where the farm used to be.

It is conveniently located near the Runcorn Police Station and Shopping City.

Two big skips lay at the back of the building on Northway when The Washington Newsday arrived this morning, including goods such as reflective sheets and large cylinders or tubes.

Some of the things were covered in what appeared to be rain-soaked cannabis leaves.

Outside the back of the court, near an open window on the first level, wooden furnishings and chairs had been left.

The back door had been secured with a board.

The cannabis farm was discovered in a “commercial premises” in the Halton Lea area, according to a police spokesman, before clarifying that this referred to Second Avenue, which is adjacent to the police station.

On January 13, 2017, the Ministry of Justice closed Halton Magistrate’s Court as part of a cost-cutting reorganization that it said will save £353,000 per year.

According to Land Registry records, the building was purchased for £200,000 by a Staffordshire-based real estate company last year.

The agreement included a provision allowing the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, currently known as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to receive a percentage of any resale profit.

The structure is still undeveloped and is located in a district that the government previously designated as the ‘NHS Halton Lea Healthy New Town.’

Ilidion Brohaj, 20, of no fixed address, was set to appear at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington yesterday on a charge of producing a Class B substance cannabis in connection with the discovery.

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police stated in a statement released yesterday: “Cheshire Police officers executed a narcotics warrant at a business premises in Halton Lea, Runcorn, about 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 25.

“A large number of cannabis plants were located on the premises,” the summary concludes.”