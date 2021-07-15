A landmark Merseyside pub will undergo a thorough renovation, including the addition of a 200-seater beer garden.

A historic Merseyside pub is due to receive an £800,000 makeover and reopen under a new name.

The Victoria on Warrington Road in Rainhill will be transformed into a “high quality family-friendly pub” with all-day dining, a function room with an entertainment program, and a gorgeous garden with seating for 200 people and a large children’s play area.

To reflect its new focus, the Victoria will be renamed the Cookhouse Pub & Carvery, with construction due to begin on July 19 and a reopening planned for early October, creating 40 new employment.

Star Pubs & Bars, which is owned by Heineken, and the pub’s new operators, Merseyside-based Public Urban Bars, are working on the project.

Colin Stuart and Kenny Watson, the owners of Public Urban Bar, have been running pubs in the Merseyside region for more than 20 years, and say they want the Cookhouse Pub & Carvery to be “an addition to Rainhill.”

Colin stated, ” “We consider ourselves really fortunate to have discovered such a great old tavern in such a nice village. It’s got a lot of potential.

“All it need is some tender loving care and investment to bring it back to life. We want the Cookhouse Tavern & Carvery to once again be a pub that everyone enjoys and that contributes positively to the community.”

Outside, the bar will be renovated and repainted, with new lighting, plants, and signage added to the front to improve Rainhill’s central area.

With new furniture, festoon lighting, and a heated covered pergola, The Cookhouse Pub & Carvery’s spacious yard will be landscaped to allow alfresco drinking and dining for 200 patrons.

A fenced adventure playground with chairs for parents will also be available.

Phil McWilliam, area manager for Star Pubs & Bars, said: “The bar is in a prominent Rainhill position, and we’re thrilled to be investing to secure its long-term success.

“Kenny and Colin are seasoned licensees with extensive knowledge of the region. Their plans are really intriguing.

“The Cookhouse Pub & Carvery will have it all, and will provide visitors with a variety of reasons to visit, whether they are looking for a. The summary comes to a close.