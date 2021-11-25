A landmark building from the 1950s with breathtaking views might be converted into a restaurant.

An deal has been made between Sefton Council and an unnamed private developer to sell a Southport landmark.

The former Pumping Station in Southport’s Kings Gardens could be converted into a restaurant as a result of the agreement, which has still to be approved by councillors and the specifics of which have not been made public.

Built in the 1950s, the old Pumping Station is a split-level structure with the lower floor spilling out onto the grade II listed Kings Gardens.

It was the subject of a planning application in 2017 to transform the building into a two-story restaurant with nine parking places on the property, however the permission lapsed before any work could be done.

Sefton Council said earlier this year that it had decided to sell the building and had launched a marketing campaign that ended in July 2021.

After receiving four bids from interested parties, the council chose a preferred bidder and began negotiations to iron out the terms of a potential agreement.

Sefton council revealed earlier this month that a deal was being worked out for the property, and they have now confirmed that an agreement in principle has been reached.

“Considerable interest was expressed in the building, in no little part because to the enthusiasm surrounding Sefton’s current regeneration works and successful Town Deal financing bid,” a council spokesperson said.

“As a result of this, the building, which is now being used as a storage facility, has received Council approval to be restored.”

According to the council, the proposals are intended to attract more visitors to the area while also providing jobs for local inhabitants.

“With any asset disposal, the best interests of the community are at heart,” Sefton Council Cabinet Member for Regulatory, Compliance and Corporate Services, Cllr Paulette Lappin, said. “We were not prepared to rush the sale of the Pumping Station until we were confident that any redevelopment would ensure both a social and economic boost to the area.”

“Because the Pumping Station is in such a prominent location, bringing it back into active public usage will enhance what is already there.””

