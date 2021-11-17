A lady who is a size 12 has been told she is ‘too obese’ to work as a personal trainer.

When a woman told her she was “too heavy” to be competent at her work, a fitness teacher says she was “shocked” to her core.

When a friend told Zara Groves, 51, that a woman had decided not to sign up with her after seeing her photo, she had a “little cry.”

Zara, from Llandudno, claimed she had worked in fitness for over 20 years all over the world, including Asia, Europe, and Australia, and was startled when her knowledge was discarded so fast.

According to the Daily Post, she stated: “When my buddy realized how upset I was after hearing what the woman said, she was humiliated.

“Apparently, the woman knew all there was to know about me and was about to enroll in one of my online classes, but she saw a photo of me on social media and immediately disregarded me because she believed I was too big, and thus couldn’t possible be a decent trainer.”

Zara Groves, the owner of Zara Groves Fitness, decided to post about what had happened the next day on Facebook.

She expressed herself as follows: “I’m well aware that I’m not overweight; I’m a size 12, which isn’t very large.

“I may have gained weight since my twenties, but I’m now 51 years old and perimenopausal.

“I’m just astounded by how cruel people can be and how judgmental they can be.

“I’m quite self-assured in my body, but I know other younger fitness trainers who would have been humiliated if someone refused to come to them because they were obese.

“Some of them have contacted me and said similar things have happened to them and how upsetting it has made them feel.”

Zara said that since the post, more people had signed up for her courses, which she continued: “I believe that many people have unrealistic expectations of how women and fitness trainers should appear; some seem to believe that we should all look like waifs.

“Just because I’m not a stick doesn’t mean I’m not a good trainer; I know I am because I’ve been doing it for 20 years.

“And the point is, with me, I try to keep things as natural as possible. Botox, fillers, and false boobs have not been used on me.” The summary comes to a close. “