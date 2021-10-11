A Labrador retriever who had been ‘used as bait’ for fighting dogs had been discovered practically dead.

After experiencing alleged mistreatment, a critically damaged dog was discovered by a member of the public in Sherdley Park, St Helens.

The dog was discovered on September 22 and given the name ‘Connie’ by the veterinarians who were caring for her.

Connie had injuries consistent with a dog attack, but deeper inspection revealed bruised kidneys that could have resulted from a human beating.

The dog may have been taken and used as training practice for fighting dogs, known as dog baiting, before being brought in, according to White Cross Vets’ experienced staff.

Because the dog was not microchipped, there was no way to track down her rightful owner.

Veterinarians contacted St Helens Borough Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Team, who stepped in and helped cover the expense of Connie’s surgery and care.

White Cross vets chipped in as well, utilizing their care fund and sending workers in on their days off to help with Connie’s care.

White Cross Vets Clinic director Catherine Morley said: “When a member of the public brought Connie in, she was in a horrible position.

“We’ll never know what she’s been through in the past, but she has a far brighter future ahead of her owing to a great team effort from our staff, the dog wardens at St Helens Borough Council, and North West Labrador Rescue.

“Connie has won the hearts of everyone on staff, and we’re all relieved that she’s made it through this horrible struggle.”

Connie was taken up by a foster family in early October and will be formally adopted.

Her new proprietor stated: “When we learned of Connie’s situation, we volunteered to assist her right away. When we picked her up, she was frightened and hesitant to move, and it required a lot of coaxing to acquire even the tiniest degree of trust.

"Her bodily injuries were severe to say the least, and those were only the ones we could see." Internally, as well as intellectually, she has suffered. She has continued to recuperate alongside us over the last week, and everyone is doing well."