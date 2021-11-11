A knife-wielding teen was apprehended in the town center.

A teen teenager was apprehended in a town center with a huge knife.

At 9.40pm on Monday November 8, Merseyside Police received complaints of a boy brandishing a knife on Baldwin Street in St Helens.

Officers spotted the child on College Street and pursued him along Cotham Street, where they discovered a knife.

He was transported to a Merseyside police station and questioned by detectives before being released under investigation.

Officers had discovered three mopeds from a forested location on Redgate Drive earlier that day at 4.20 p.m. Two of the automobiles were discovered burnt out in a field and are presumed to be stolen.

“Thanks to the quick action of our officers who stopped the child on Cotham Street, a deadly weapon was seized that could have badly injured someone and affected the lives of others in St Helens,” Inspector Robert Budden said.

“This arrest demonstrates that we will not tolerate such weapons endangering the safety of people on our streets, and we will pursue those who possess them.”

