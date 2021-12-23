A ‘kind-hearted’ woman who ‘devoted her life’ to helping others dies unexpectedly.

Just two weeks before Christmas, a “kind-hearted” foster carer died unexpectedly.

Sandra Hardman, from Belle Vale, was admitted to the Royal Liverpool Hospital with a chest infection at the beginning of December.

Sandra, who had COPD and a heart ailment, had been in and out of the hospital several times in the previous year due to breathing problems.

She died at the age of 49 on December 8th.

Sandra is survived by her husband David, her father Tommy, and a 10-year-old Syrian son whom the pair has been raising for the past five years.

Sandra’s friend Alma Howarth paid tribute to her by saying, “She’s humorous, she’s really kind and kind-hearted.” She’d go to any length for anyone.

“She was an absolutely nice lady.”

Sandra “dedicated her life” to becoming a foster parent, according to Alma, who added that she and David had fostered a lot of children over the years.

Alma met Sandra through a youth project she leads in her neighborhood, and she later joined a support group for women affected by the pandemic.

Alma and Susan Coppock, the group’s co-founders, have set up a Gofundme website to raise money for Sandra’s funeral and to support her family during this difficult time.

“Our beautiful, caring friend Sandra was just 49 years old and devoted her life to an extraordinary, visually challenged boy from Syria,” read a comment on the fundraiser page.

“She was assured she would look after him till he was 18, but we lost her very unexpectedly, leaving behind the most beautiful 10-year-old son, her lovely and gentle husband David, and her elderly father Tommy.”

“We know money won’t bring her back, but we’d like to alleviate some of their anxiety by ensuring their young son has a happy Christmas and David gives Sandra the send-off she deserves.”

Please click here to get to the fundraising page.