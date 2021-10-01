A killer drunk driver has been arrested, an irate guy has been placed in a ‘waterlogged’ hotel room, and TV studios are due to open.

A brave mother told a murderer driver that her kid died as a result of his “selfish choices.”

Andrew Price slammed a black Lexus into parked cars and front gardens at 76 mph on Vista Road, killing Adam Edwards.

Adam, a 19-year-old backseat passenger, died on the way to the hospital, while Anthony Finch, 25, a 25-year-old front seat passenger, was left in a coma and had life-changing injuries.

At Liverpool Crown Court today, Price, 27, of Southworth Road, Newton-le-Willows, admitted causing death and severe harm by reckless driving.

A ‘furious’ guy said he was dumped in a ‘waterlogged cesspit’ after booking a hotel suite.

Tim Millea chose the Adelphi hotel after seeing a suite on the Britannia website that he thought was “quite nice.”

However, when he got at the hotel, he claimed that there had been a mix-up with his room and that it had a “poor odor.”

Because the carpet was so damp, he claims he had to keep his shoes on.

Liverpool’s status as the ‘Hollywood of the North’ is closer to being cemented with a major new city film and high end tv drama studios set to open for business on Monday.

The Depot, as it will be known, is made up of two purpose-built, 20,000 sqft, sound-proofed film and TV production units which it is hoped will make Liverpool the complete package for film and TV producers – and pump millions of pounds into the local economy.

Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, Liverpool is already the second most filmed city in the UK, and has recently enjoyed its busiest time for film and television production.

