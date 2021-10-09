A kidnapping attempt is foiled by a “hero” school bus driver.

A school bus driver, who has not been identified, has been commended for intervening in a daring daylight kidnapping attempt. According to Fox6 News, the male suspect allegedly forced his female victim into his vehicle at 6.45 a.m. on October 7.

However, owing to the bravery of a member of the public once her suspicions were raised, the suspect was unable to flee for long.

“She heard shouts coming from the van, of like, ‘Help,’ or something to that type,” Vaun Mayes of the community organization Com-Force MKE told local media. She began following the van. She obtained information such as license plate numbers and other such details. She is a true hero. She’s a hero, and individuals like her ought to be honored.” “We commend and applaud the bus driver for answering the call we issued the day before at a Sherman Park press conference asking the community to step up and help stop or confront these crimes,” ComForce MKE stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday.

“She may have stopped human trafficking, a homicide, or a more serious crime.” My colleagues and I at ComForce applaud and applaud her acts, and we urge on the city to do the same.” The Washington Newsday obtained images of police surrounding a school bus driver, which are thought to depict the aftermath of the bus driver supporting the victim in escaping from the man who kidnapped her off the street.

“The driver in question is not employed by MCTS,” Milwaukee County Transit System told The Washington Newsday. This was a private school bus company, and I’m not sure what their name was.” The as-yet-unidentified man is also a suspect “in a similar event” that occurred elsewhere in the city, according to Fox6. The scenario is said to be fluid and ongoing, according to Milwaukee police. Charges are expected to be filled in the coming days, according to Fox6.

Milwaukee police have been contacted by the Washington Newsday for an update.

