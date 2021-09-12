A key Wirral councillor was on the verge of resigning because of the council’s failures on climate change.

Due to the authority’s failures in addressing the massive problem, the councillor in charge of Wirral Council’s climate change response was on the verge of resigning.

Wirral Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, signaling a firm commitment to addressing what is arguably the greatest problem the human race has ever faced.

However, Labour councillor Liz Grey, who chairs the council’s Environment and Transportation Committee, believes the authority is not moving fast enough to address this critical issue.

“I feel like I’m fighting a current trying to get the information across,” Cllr Grey added.

“Take a look at the data across the world right now; it’s vast, it’s the biggest thing in our lifetimes, and no one seems to care.”

Opposition parties, primarily the Conservatives, have been blocking major environmental legislation, which has irritated her.

Cllr Tom Anderson, the Conservative group’s leader on the council, believes Cllr Grey might do more if she stopped lecturing and started listening.

The council’s Decision Review Committee agreed last month to implement new parking charges and adopt a new uniform £1 per hour fee for all council-run car parks in the borough, with a maximum price of £5 per day.

In 2019, the council also ceased spraying and raking Hoylake Beach. Conservatives have objected to both decisions.

“The Tories will block any small move, small things like car parking charges that deter people from driving a little bit, not raking the beach, each on its own has a small impact, but as a borough, we would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and do our part to keep to the Paris Agreement,” the Labour councillor added.

“There is a much, much bigger problem that people should be concerned about, but I’m frequently accused of simply making a fashion statement, which is what certain politicians and cops believe.

“There are a lot of people who don’t want the trouble and unpopularity that comes with some decisions; nevertheless, if you explain why you’re doing it, it might not be unpopular.”

Encourage people to drive less and instead cycle, walk, or utilize public transportation as part of Wirral Council’s climate change objectives. “The summary has come to an end.”