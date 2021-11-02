A key government Covid adviser has resigned because to ‘concerns’ about infection levels.

A scientist who was one of the government’s top coronavirus experts has resigned, citing “concerning” levels of coronavirus transmission across the country.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust, acknowledged in a statement that he had left the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) at the end of October.

Sage had supplied scientific advice to the government under “great pressure,” he claimed.

Labour, on the other hand, called the measure a “major blow” that revealed “the depth of concern over the Government’s mishandling of the pandemic.”

According to Sky News, Sir Jeremy is calling for a “vaccine plus” system, in which mask-wearing, ventilation, and ongoing coronavirus testing would help the UK get through the winter, when coronavirus cases are still high.

The government, on the other hand, has so far rebuffed requests for more action, dubbed Plan B.

According to a government official, the data does not yet support Plan B, and ministers will continue to be directed by scientific and medical specialists.

“We can confirm that Sir Jeremy has stood down from the Covid Sage activation, and appreciate him for his participation from the very beginning of the activation,” a spokeswoman for the Government Office for Science stated.

“Sage continues to give impartial expert scientific and technical advice to the government.”

Sir Jeremy stated in a statement that he was stepping down to focus on his work at the Wellcome Trust, a health research charity.

“The Covid-19 problem is not from ended, with the worldwide situation very concerning,” he stated. Although the high levels of transmission found in the UK are alarming, I stood down as a Sage participant knowing that ministers had received the most of the critical science advice required throughout the winter months.

“Sage has supplied critical evidence and independent, expert, transparent advice to help the UK response throughout this crisis, frequently under extreme duress.”

“It’s been an honor to be among the hundreds of scientists who have participated, and I want to express my gratitude to Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty for their exceptional leadership.” As always, I am available to assist where I can as a clinical scientist or as the director of Wellcome.” Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, said: “To lose a heavyweight figure like Sir.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”