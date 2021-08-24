A Kentucky state representative who was accused of choking and attempting to bind a woman has resigned from the legislature.

In a letter to Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office and the House Speaker’s office, Republican state Representative Robert Goforth announced his resignation. Last year, he was detained after a woman reported police he assaulted her and attempted to “hog tie” her, according to the incident citation. Goforth allegedly tried to choke her with an internet cable, and she feared she was going to pass out from breathing difficulties, according to the report.

In his resignation letter, Goforth stated, “At this time, family and personal circumstances demand my full concentration and focus.”

He is currently being prosecuted for strangling and assault. Former gubernatorial candidate Goforth campaigned against then-Governor Matt Bevin in the GOP primary in 2019.

Despite facing criminal charges, Goforth was re-elected.

On December 16, Goforth will hold a pre-trial conference.

He pled not guilty and was returned to a second two-year term in his rural district, a Republican bastion in southern Kentucky that includes Jackson and parts of Laurel and Madison counties.

His legal woes triggered a citizen impeachment petition, which demanded that he be removed from office. After concluding that impeachment does not apply to legislators under the state constitution, a House panel dismissed the petition.

When Goforth ran against Bevin, he was a relative novice to the legislature. Despite the governor’s support from then-President Donald Trump, he received roughly 40% of the vote, showing Bevin’s political fragility. Bevin never really recovered from his poor performance, and in the general election, he was defeated by Beshear in a close contest.

Goforth was renowned as a populist social conservative who supported public education financing and worker rights issues. During his electoral campaigns, he had made reference to his personal history. To help support his family, he dropped out of high school, received his GED, served in the Army, and went on to college. He became a pharmacist and established a small pharmacy chain.

