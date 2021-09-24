A Kentucky guy confesses to killing a woman and is arrested after her duct-taped body is discovered.

After a duct-taped body was discovered inside his pickup truck, a Kentucky man confessed to his family members about killing a woman and was jailed.

According to WDRB-TV, Denny Rumfelt, 29, arrived at his Vine Grove home shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday and informed his brother and parents that he had slain a woman. Following his confession, his family members reportedly informed the police.

Rumfelt allegedly told his relatives that the body had been “covered up in a carpet with tape around it.” The body was discovered in a sleeping bag by Meade County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrived at the house. The lips and eyes of the body were duct-taped shut. Rumfelt stepped out of the house and surrendered once the body was discovered, according to the outlet.

According to court records, officers served a search warrant on Rumfelt’s automobile, a green 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck, and located a plastic bag wrapped in gray duct tape. Before the coroner arrived and saw the body, officers pulled the plastic bag from the car and placed it on a piece of plexiglass.

Rumfelt had bloodstains on his clothes and scrapes on his ears, deputies alleged during an interrogation later that evening. According to the News Enterprise, he also suffered many bruises on both arms, one of which required four stitches.

Rumfelt also used the same color duct tape found in the body to attach a bandage on his lower left forearm, according to the arrest report.

The manner in which the woman was slain has yet to be revealed by police.

According to online documents, Rumfelt was charged with murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

