A Kentucky guy abandons his disabled wife in his truck for five days, and the woman is discovered covered in urine.

A Kentucky man was charged with abandoning his crippled wife in his truck seat for five days, where she was discovered drenched in pee.

According to LEX 18, Michael T Redmon, 51, of Frankfort, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly abusing his wife.

The victim, whose identity has not been published, suffers from mental health problems.

After driving his wife to Franklin Regional Medical Center on Saturday morning, Redmon learned of the event. The 48-year-old woman had stuck to her seat, according to the nursing team who attended her. The woman had multiple wounds on her body and was covered in urine and excrement. In certain areas, her skin had also degraded.

The hospital authorities promptly phoned Frankfort EMS for lift help to get the victim out of the truck, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim went on to say that Redmon was her primary caregiver to the hospital authorities. On July 12, she said she begged Redmon to drive her to Franklin Regional Medical Center. Despite the fact that Redmon had placed her inside the truck, he had left her there. Despite her repeated pleas for assistance, Redmon ignored her and left her there for five days, according to the complaint.

On July 17, after days of suffering, Redmon eventually carried his wife to the hospital, where her situation was revealed. However, there is no further information on the victim’s condition, who is currently being treated at the Franklin Regional Medical Center.

On a $10,000 cash bond, Redmon is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center.

