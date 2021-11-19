A Kenosha jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of homicide.

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of homicide by a jury in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, on Friday in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, whom the 17-year-old fatally shot on August 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse, now 18, was also found not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional killing in the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, who was wounded in the bicep.

The jury reached a decision on the fourth day of deliberations.

Rittenhouse was charged with five felonies, including homicide (deliberate, reckless, and attempted), as well as reckless endangerment.

He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a dangerous person by a minor, which the judge dropped on Monday.

All of the allegations against Rittenhouse were dismissed after he entered a not guilty plea.

The jury was made up of 11 women and eight men and was convened following a single day of jury selection. In the end, twelve people served on the panel, with the remaining seven serving as alternates.

Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse maintained that when he fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber and injured Grosskreutz last summer, he was acting in self-defense.

The 18-year-old said he drove to Kenosha, Wisconsin from Antioch, Illinois to assist in the protection of local businesses that had been vandalized or looted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse, who took the stand himself, told the jury: “I didn’t make any mistakes. I stood up for myself.” The adolescent was visibly moved during his evidence, and the courtroom was forced to take a short break after he began hyperventilating on the witness stand.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.