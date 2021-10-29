A kebab business in Liverpool is’shocked’ to have been rated one of the best in the UK.

After being crowned one of the finest in the UK at a national awards ceremony, a Liverpool kebab business is celebrating.

After a night out, we all enjoy a nice kebab to soak up the alcohol and avoid a hangover, but some kebabs are simply better than others, and the British Kebab Awards have revealed where to get them.

Botan Kebab House on Berry Street in Liverpool’s city center was awarded one of the best places to get a takeaway at the British Kebab Awards earlier this week.

The popular kebab restaurant has become a Liverpool tradition over the years, with an excellent choice of kebabs, burgers, and pizzas to choose from.

Botan Kebab House was won Best Regional Takeaway in this year’s awards, alongside other finalists from Kent, Ipswich, Weymouth, and elsewhere.

The awards, which are sponsored by JustEat and honor the best kebab restaurants in the UK, are in their ninth year.

Botan Kebab House turned to Facebook to celebrate the victory, writing: “We have won…!!!!!!!!!!” Best regional takeout in 2021…!! We are overjoyed and grateful to everyone who voted for us and continues to support us.

“From everyone at Botan Kebab House, thank you.”

“We are still in disbelief that we’ve received the award,” Sami Tungal, the Botan’s owner, told The Washington Newsday. “We’d want to thank all of our customers for their ongoing support and voting for us.”

24 Berry Street, L1 4JF is the address for Botan Kebab House. It is open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m.