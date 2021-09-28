A karate black belt student fights back and chases down a sex attacker known as “Scream.”

A black belt in karate student has described how she fought off an attacker on the campus of a California university.

When the incident happened in the early hours of Friday, the 18-year-old freshman was seated on a picnic table outside her dorm room at Chapman University in Orange.

She was FaceTiming her partner outside Henley Hall when she was hit in the face by a suspect wearing a skeleton mask, she said Fox 11. She explained, “I hit the trash can behind me.”

However, the pupil, who has over 12 years of karate experience, claims she was able to defend herself against the suspect. “He got off of me in some way, and I chased him up the stairs yelling him out,” she explained.

According to the station, two other freshmen students went to the girl’s rescue. Joe Hoodenpyle and Michael Zapesotsky were in their dorm when they heard screaming, according to Hoodenpyle.

“We both jump out the window and hurry over to the source of the noise, and there’s this girl there who’s just freaking out,” Hoodenpyle told Fox 11.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Glassell Street, according to security footage supplied by the Orange Police Department.

At roughly 12.40 a.m. on Friday, the suspect “physically and sexually assaulted a student near her dorm in the neighborhood of Walnut and Grand,” according to a press release issued on Facebook by police.

“The suspect was described as wearing black clothing and a skeleton looking mask or gator at the time of the assault,” police said. “After removing his facial covering and sweatshirt, the suspect is shown on surveillance video.”

During the attack, the student claimed the suspect wore a mask similar to those seen in the Scream movies.

“At first, because the eyes were blacked out, it reminded me of the Scream. She stated, “I couldn’t see any eyes.”

There will be more police patrols in the future.

Police have increased patrols on the Chapman University campus as a result of the suspected attack.

According to Orange Police Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange County Register, police have partnered up with school security to enhance the amount of patrols on and around the campus.

Chapman University and the Orange Police Department have been contacted for additional comment.

