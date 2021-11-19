A Kansas City detective was found guilty of assassinating Cameron Lamb in his own backyard.

A Kansas City police detective, Eric DeValkenaere, was convicted guilty of manslaughter in the death of Cameron Lamb on Friday.

Lamb, a 26-year-old Black guy, was fatally murdered in his own garden in 2019. Prosecutors argued that cops planted evidence throughout the trial.

DeValkenaere, 43, was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action by Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs on the bench. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree and armed criminal action in the second degree.

DeValkenaere was the first white Kansas City police officer in nearly 80 years to face a criminal trial in the shooting death of a Black man, according to the Kansas City Star.

The case was set out in detail at the bench trial, which began on November 8. While investigating a crash complaint involving a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang, DeValkenaere ran into Lamb. A police helicopter spotted Lamb’s truck, which he was driving.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys disagreed on what happened next. Lamb, according to prosecutors, was fatally injured while backing a pickup truck into his garage. They further alleged DeValkenaere fired without a warrant, that the crime scene had been manufactured, and that evidence had been placed.

Lamb was unarmed, according to the prosecutors, and a gun that police subsequently said he reached for was found within a stairway during the shooting. DeValkenaere, on the other hand, testified that he observed Lamb reach into his waistband for a revolver and point it at the detective’s partner, Troy Schwalm.

Lamb had his left hand on the truck’s steering wheel and his right hand on his telephone, according to prosecutors.

Another officer who arrived on the scene after the shooting said that he didn’t spot a gun on the ground beneath Lamb’s left arm, which was dangling from the truck’s window. Later, in police images, a gun was seen on the ground. After crime scene technicians uncovered no such ammo at the scene, two bullets were discovered in Lamb’s pockets at the mortuary.

According to the Associated Press, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said after the ruling, “What we sought in this case was a just outcome, and I believe that’s where we are today.”

DeValkenaere had asked for a bench trial in front of a