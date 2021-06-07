A jury finds that a woman who pushed her head out of a train window was killed by a tree limb.

An inquest jury has determined that a woman was murdered by an overhanging tree branch when she pushed her head out the window of a moving high-speed rail.

Bethan Roper, 28, was a passenger on a Great Western Railway (GWR) train traveling at roughly 75 mph when she died of head injuries.

On December 1, 2018, Miss Roper was heading home to South Wales after a day of Christmas shopping in Bath with friends.

The GWR London Paddington to Exeter service had carriages with droplight windows, which allowed passengers to exit the train at the platform by using the handle on the exterior.

The warning placard above the window – a yellow sticker with the words “Caution do not lean out of window when train is moving” – was not enough of a deterrent, according to investigators.

Following the death of a person leaning out a train window in south London in August 2016, GWR undertook a risk assessment of its droplight windows, according to the inquest.

This led to a plan to erect upgraded warning signs with a red backdrop by May 2018, however by the time Miss Roper was killed seven months later, this had not happened.

She was killed when her head was struck by an ash tree branch growing on ground close to the rail just a few minutes after the train left Bath.

Miss Roper died of head injuries, according to a post-mortem study.

Toxicology testing revealed she had a blood alcohol level of 142mg per 100ml of blood, nearly double the legal limit for driving.

The tree had also been inspected by Network Rail, which was responsible for trackside vegetation management, in 2009 and 2012 as part of a five-year cycle, according to the inquest.

We, as well as the rest of the rail industry, are dedicated to learning the lessons laid out.

The tree, which had been growing on the embankment five meters from the railroad, was eventually colonized by two forms of wood rot fungi, causing it to perish.