A jury deliberates the result in the trial of a police officer accused of abusing Dalian Atkinson.

The trial of a police officer accused of beating former Premier League player Dalian Atkinson will resume today.

The jury in the case against Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is deliberating their decision at Birmingham Crown Court.

Following a six-week trial, Pc Benjamin Monk of West Mercia Police was found guilty of the manslaughter of the 48-year-old former Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich Town striker.

On August 15, 2016, at his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire, Monk fired a Taser three times, including a single 33-second discharge, then kicked the footballer so hard that he left two bootlace prints on Atkinson’s forehead.

Bettley-Smith denies striking the former footballer with a baton after he was tasered for the third time, claiming the blows were required as he attempted to regain his footing.

Other police officers, witnesses, medical specialists, and both accused policemen testified before the jury.

According to Inquest, which aids the bereaved following state-related killings, Monk’s conviction is considered to be the first time in modern British criminal justice history that a UK police officer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a black man.

Since 1986, no police officer has been found guilty of murder or manslaughter in England and Wales for a death in custody or following police contact, according to the charity.

Prosecutors claimed Monk overstated Atkinson’s threat and lied about the events in order to justify using excessive and unlawful force.

Monk was slammed by family of the former player after the verdict, who said they were “sickened” to hear the 43-year-old try to downplay his use of a Taser and two kicks to the head of his victim.

Atkinson slipped into cardiac arrest after being brought away in an ambulance, and was pronounced dead in hospital at 2.45 a.m., almost an hour after he was Tasered, according to the evidence.

Monk lied about the number of kicks he administered to the former athlete’s head, according to prosecutors. (This is a brief piece.)