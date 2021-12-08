A juror’s recantation on a manslaughter conviction could force a mistrial in Florida.

One juror recanted her vote only moments after a South Florida jury returned a manslaughter judgment in a suspect’s murder trial, forcing deliberations to continue on Wednesday. Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy will be forced to declare a mistrial if the jury is unable to reach a decision once more.

Jurors in Broward County were debating whether Dayonte Resiles, 27, was guilty of manslaughter or first-degree murder in the death of Jill Halliburton Su. Su was discovered stabbed to death with her ankles and wrists bound together at her house in 2014.

A manslaughter conviction might result in up to 30 years in prison, whereas a conviction for first-degree murder could result in the death penalty.

The jury deliberated for four days after a three-week trial. The South Florida SunSentinel stated that they sent questions to Murphy, the judge, on Monday and Tuesday before declaring that they had made a decision.

When each juror was asked if they agreed with the guilty manslaughter decision, which is typical procedure in a trial, the first juror polled said “No.”

According to The SunSentinel, Murphy directed the jury to continue deliberations and to try to reach an accord.

The court said, “You must return to the jury room and finish your deliberations.”

If they fail, he will have no choice but to declare a mistrial.

The case would be restarted if a mistrial was declared, and Resiles may face a new trial for first-degree murder. According to The SunSentinel, if he is found guilty of the crime, he might face the death penalty.

Su allegedly interrupted Resiles while he was burglarizing her home near Fort Lauderdale on September 8, 2014, according to prosecutors. According to court testimony, the 59-year-old woman was chained at the hands and feet, forced into a bathtub, and stabbed roughly 25 times.

Resiles entered a not guilty plea. Although DNA evidence established Resiles’ presence at the crime scene, defense attorneys questioned whether the evidence was tainted.

Nan Yao Su, the victim’s husband, as well as her family and friends, were stunned when the jury reached a stalemate.

Resiles is also facing criminal charges stemming from a failed escape attempt in 2016.