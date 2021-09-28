A judge’s ruling has restored the Secretary of State’s ability to defend election laws in Arizona.

A judge on Monday struck down Republican-passed regulations in Arizona that prohibit schools from adopting masks and limit local governments’ ability to enforce COVID-19 standards, dealing a crushing defeat to a countrywide GOP campaign to curtail pandemic measures.

If the judgment of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper stands up to an anticipated appeal, it could pave the way for Arizona cities and countries to implement mask restrictions. Nearly 30 public school systems defied the law by requiring kids and staff to wear masks.

The verdict was dubbed “obviously an example of judicial overreach” by Republican Governor Doug Ducey’s administration.

“Arizona’s state government has three branches, but only the legislative branch has the responsibility and ability to organize itself and pass laws,” C.J. Karamargin said in a statement. “Unfortunately, today’s ruling is the result of a rogue judge interfering with another branch of government’s power and processes.”

Cooper’s broad verdict also overturned a number of non-virus measures inserted into the state budget, as well as a whole budget measure that acted as a vehicle for conservative ideological priorities. They included a mandatory probe of social media corporations and the removal of the Democratic secretary of state’s responsibility to protect election regulations.

The decision comes as the battle over school masks and other COVID-19 regulations has spread across the United States. At least 14 states have filed lawsuits supporting or opposing the use of masks in schools. They go after either state laws prohibiting masks or local school board bylaws that require them.

Hundreds of school districts in Texas have rejected Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s mask requirement ban, but the state’s highest court just ruled in favor of Abbott. In Florida, an appeals court last month overturned a lower court and reinstated Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask regulations. The dispute has been bouncing back and forth between federal and state courts.

A federal judge in Iowa has struck down a state law prohibiting students from wearing masks to school.

Some parents are concerned that their children will be exposed to the coronavirus if masks are not required, while others argue that their children are not at risk and that mask restrictions hurt them.