A judge rules in favor of Florida in preventing the Surgeon General from testifying about the mask mandates.

In a court dispute over school mask rules, a Florida judge has agreed with Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration, blocking the state’s Surgeon General Scott Rivkees from being deposed.

On Thursday, Judge Brian Newman ruled in favor of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in order to prevent the forced deposition. Multiple school boards, the NAACP, and other parties had requested Rivkees’ deposition in response to legal challenges to a rule that permits parents to “opt out” of the mask mandates on behalf of their children. Due to his previous statements in favor of wearing masks during the COVID-19 epidemic, Florida’s top doctor was called to testify, but he has been relatively mute on the matter subsequently.

The law permitting school mask mandates to be disregarded went into effect on August 6, just one week after DeSantis signed an executive order prohibiting the use of masks in schools. The DOH did not have the power to adopt the “arbitrary and capricious” order, according to the challengers. Rivkees, as the Director of the Department of Health, approved the rule. Newman’s decision to avoid deposition was based on legal precedence prohibiting high-ranking officials and executives from testifying when the same material could be obtained from other sources.

According to WFOR, the judge wrote in a six-page decision that “Dr. Rivkees shall not be deposed in this proceeding unless and until those requesting his deposition have demonstrated that they have exhausted other discovery, that such discovery is inadequate, and that Dr. Rivkees has unique, personal knowledge of information discoverable in this consolidated rule challenge proceeding.”

Rivkees is “in a unique position to explain the DOH’s actions and whether, in fact, the DOH rule’s parental opt-out provisions limit (rather than promote) the transmission of communicable disease,” according to the challengers’ lawyers. On Monday, Newman will rule on a motion by the Department of Health to dismiss challenges to the rule. A complete hearing will be held the following Friday if the challenges are allowed to proceed.

Rivkees was a pediatrics professor at the University of Florida’s College of Medicine before becoming surgeon general. DeSantis named him as surgeon general in June of this year, but he resigned last month. This is a condensed version of the information.