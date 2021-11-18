A judge in Rittenhouse has barred MSNBC from entering the courtroom because of allegations that it photographed jurors.

After a person claiming to work for MSNBC was accused of following the jury and attempting to photograph them, the judge presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse in Kenosha on Thursday.

“For the length of this trial, no one from MSNBC news will be authorized to enter this building. This is a very serious thing, and I’m not sure what the ultimate truth is, but it should go without saying that someone who is following the jury bus is a very serious matter that will be reported to the appropriate authorities “Judge Bruce Schroeder of Kenosha County told the court on Thursday.

According to Schroeder, police said that on Wednesday evening, a person claiming to work with MSNBC followed the jury bus on the orders of a supervisor.

According to the judge, the case is currently being investigated further.

MSNBC has denied knowing who this person is.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.