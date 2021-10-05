A judge in Oklahoma has struck down a law prohibiting abortion beyond six weeks of pregnancy, but has upheld restrictions on pill abortion.

Two new abortion restrictions were temporarily prevented from taking effect in November by an Oklahoma judge, including one that prohibits the operation after six weeks of pregnancy, while three others were upheld.

According to the Associated Press, while District Judge Cindy Truong halted two anti-abortion bills, she allowed three others to continue through that restrict medication-induced abortions and require doctors performing abortions to be board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

The five new Oklahoma regulations, according to Rabia Muqaddam, a staff attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights in New York, which challenged them, would drastically restrict access to abortion services.

“The OB-GYN criteria will automatically exclude more than half of the doctors in the state who perform abortions,” Muqaddam warned. “We’re talking about really terrible ramifications every day the law remains in effect.”

According to the Associated Press, conditions such as admitting privileges and ultrasounds are included in the pill abortion law, which have already been struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Patients from Texas have already flooded clinics in Oklahoma, where abortions have been outlawed since September 1 if a fetal heartbeat is detected by medical specialists.

According to Rebecca Tong, co-executive director of Trust Women, 11 women from the state got abortion services at the clinic in Oklahoma City in August, but the number climbed to 110 in September.

According to the Associated Press, similar increases are also being reported in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

State Senator Julie Daniels, a Republican who sponsored the majority of Oklahoma’s anti-abortion legislation, said the regulations are intended to make abortions safer, but she believes that they would ultimately save fetuses’ lives.

Daniels stated, “My goal has always been to save the unborn child’s life and return these decisions to the states where they rightfully belong.”

Between 2012 and 2017, at least 276,000 women had abortions outside of their home states, according to a 2019 Associated Press review of state and federal data.

The numbers are projected to continue to rise as legislation restricting abortion access passes.

Many Oklahoma abortion doctors will be unable to offer care if these regulations take effect, according to Dr. Alan Braid, owner of Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic.