A judge in Oklahoma has ruled. School mask mandates cannot be blocked by the state; however, parental exemptions must be allowed.

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma’s attempt to remove mask requirements in public schools was stopped by a court on Wednesday, who also ordered that students and parents can seek exemptions.

The verdict was applauded by Governor Kevin Stitt and Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association (OSMA). OSMA is a plaintiff in a lawsuit brought by four parents who are challenging a law enacted by Stitt that prohibits mandates.

Judge Natalie Mai intends to grant a temporary restraining order, which will take effect when she issues the written order next week. Her decision was founded on the premise that the statute only applies to public, not private, schools, and that schools that impose requirements must provide parents or students with the opportunity to opt out.

In a statement, Stitt said, “This is a triumph for parental choice, personal responsibility, and the rule of law.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Clarke expressed her pleasure at the decision.

“This is just the beginning,” Clarke said in a statement, “in ensuring our schools preserve local autonomy and can pick the best path for their kids, professors, and staff.”

While not listed in SB 658, certain firms’ mitigation actions, such as mask and vaccine mandates, have been criticized, according to Clarke. “Our position is that a firm should be entitled to set policies that keep its employees safe without interference from the state government in order to maintain a healthy environment.”

Oklahoma and four other Republican-led states—Iowa, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah—were investigated by the US Department of Education on Monday for banning or restricting mask mandates in schools. The policies, according to the department, may constitute discrimination against students with impairments or medical conditions.

Other states, including Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Arizona, have previously banned mask regulations, but the policies were overturned by courts or were not enforced.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,538 new virus cases, with a seven-day daily average of 2,796 new cases, up from 2,187 for the seven-day period ending August 16. The number of persons in intensive care units was up from 216 on August 2 to 441, according to the department.

Integris, Mercy, SSM Health, and OU are the four largest hospitals in Oklahoma City. This is a condensed version of the information.