A judge in Ohio has ordered that a man receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of his probation.

As part of his sentence, an Ohio judge ordered a defendant to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine in order to “protect the community” against the highly contagious Delta variant.

Brandon Rutherford, the defendant, was ordered by Ohio Judge Christopher Wagner to get vaccinated against COVID-19 within 60 days of his court appearance on August 4 or risk jail time. The court explained that issuing the order is part of his responsibility to “rehabilitate” the defendant.

In a statement to CNN, Wagner said, “This defendant was in possession of fentanyl, which is deadlier than the vaccination and COVID 19.” “During the hearings, the defendant made no objections and voiced no medical concerns, and his attorney made no objections.”

Rutherford later informed the publication that he would not take the vaccine and that he was wearing a mask to court because he had not been inoculated. His attorney, Carl Lewis, stated that they want to wait until the 60-day period has passed to see what the judge decides before submitting any resistance to the vaccine order.

The Delta form is currently on the rise in places with low vaccination rates, causing experts to warn that the virus’s continuous spread among the unvaccinated could result in a more catastrophic disease.

On NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “As we’ve said all along, this is primarily a pandemic among the unvaccinated.”

He also mentioned the risk of a new, more hazardous version emerging.

“If you let the virus spread freely and don’t try to halt it, sooner or later you’re going to get another version that could — I’m not saying it will — be more harmful than the Delta.”

Some patients in the South have been unable to receive medical treatment because hospitals are either out of space or have personnel shortages as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Susan Walker, whose husband has been placed in a medically induced coma after testing positive for COVID-19, said she has been compelled to look for ECMO therapy at hospitals in southern and northern Florida.

She told CNN on Sunday that he was on a ventilator and needed ECMO treatment, which was not available at the hospital where he was being treated. “All of the beds are taken up by Covid patients who are also on ECMO.”

