A judge in North Carolina could order the state government to redirect $1.7 billion to education.

Judge David Lee of the Superior Court has called a conference to discuss the appropriate course of action in the case of possible mismanagement of the state’s Leandro decisions. In 2004, the state’s constitution was ruled to be unconstitutionally infringed due to inequities that violated every child’s entitlement to “a sound fundamental education.” Lee had been keeping an eye on the state’s reaction to the verdict. He could order lawmakers to invest $1.7 billion in the state’s education system during this meeting, which would be a record amount of money.

“More than our constitutional obligations are at stake in this case and the decisions that the court will take this week. It is a moral requirement “Senator Gladys Robinson stated at a press conference. “While Republican legislators may argue that they are not required to fund Leandro, they should wish to do so because it is the proper thing to do.” The $1.7 billion would be in addition to a large remediation plan Lee has already approved. This plan was developed with the help of Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and the State Board of Education, and it seeks to invest at least $5.6 billion in the system by 2028. The additional $1.7 billion would be spent to address immediate issues that must be resolved by the middle of 2023.

The initiative, which has already been approved, will aid in the education of low-income and disabled kids. It will also raise teacher, principal, and assistant principal compensation, as well as ensuring that teachers are better qualified for their jobs.

Lee’s meeting to discuss the prospects for more financing is set for November 10.

Without the permission of the General Assembly, Lee could command the state government to transfer funds from its surplus accounts to agencies that would carry out a two-year remedial expenditure plan he authorized. Republicans in charge of the legislature argued he couldn’t do it because only lawmakers have the authority to allocate taxpayer funds.

The competing state budgets passed by the Senate and House only covered a small portion of that sum. If the two-year tasks were not completed, Lee cautioned in June that it would be his responsibility to “fix the wrong.” Weekslong. This is a condensed version of the information.