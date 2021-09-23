A judge in Florida has struck down a section of the immigration law that prohibits local sanctuary policies.

A federal court has blocked parts of a Florida immigration legislation that prohibited local governments from establishing sanctuary policies and forced local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities to the best of their abilities.

In her opinion on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said the law was racially motivated, and advocates of the bill failed to produce proof that it was needed to reduce crime.

Anti-immigrant hate groups like Floridians for Immigration Enforcement, according to Bloom, were intimately involved with both the bill and its sponsor, SB 168.

“Allowing anti-immigrant hate groups to be closely involved in a bill’s legislative process is a substantial departure from procedural norms,” Bloom wrote. “This engagement strongly shows that SB 168 was adopted to promote and legitimize these advocacy groups’ racist views.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ office announced Wednesday that it would appeal the bill, which he signed into law with fanfare in 2019 as a top goal of his administration.

Floridians for Immigration Enforcement and state Senator Joe Gruters’ office communicated often, according to Bloom. Gruters is the bill’s sponsor and also the state Republican Party’s chairman.

“(Floridians for Immigration Enforcement’s) racial animus and discriminatory intent were made clear to Senator Gruters and his staff on numerous occasions during the 2019 legislative session, but were ignored,” Bloom wrote.

Gruters didn’t respond to a message left on his cellphone right away.

Unlike his prior more modest ceremonial bill signing events, DeSantis signed the law in a campaign-style appearance in the conservative Panhandle region in 2019. An overflow audience wore red “Make America Great Again” hats and chanted enthusiastically in support of the plan. They also erupted in applause when the name of then-President Donald Trump was mentioned.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office supported the bill.

DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said, “Yet again, a federal trial court judge partially enjoins a manifestly constitutional state statute.” “We disagree with the judge’s decision and believe we will prevail on appeal.”

Democrats and immigrants’ rights groups applauded the decision.

“Floridians deserve a legislature that puts people first, not one that wastes taxpayer money defending radical legislation aimed at bolstering the Governor’s political ambitions. Florida has and will continue to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.