A judge in Colorado has sentenced a father to 48 years in prison for murdering his son.

A Colorado judge sentenced a dad to 48 years in jail for the murder of his son, citing his lack of remorse.

The Durango Herald reported that Mark Redwine was sentenced Friday on charges of second-degree murder and shield abuse resulting in death in the abduction of his 13-year-old son in 2012.

In 2017, Redwine was implicated in the disappearance of his son Dylan, who vanished while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s house. Hikers discovered Dylan’s remains near his father’s home in 2013 and his skull in 2015.

According to the Associated Press, Redwine did not speak during his sentencing hearing.

“I can’t recall a convicted defendant who has expressed such little regret for their actions,” stated La Plata County District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson.

When Redwine and the boy’s mother, Elaine Hall, exchanged charges about their son’s abduction on the syndicated Dr. Phil television show in 2013, the story gained national attention.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed that Redwine murdered Dylan after Dylan discovered embarrassing images of Redwine wearing women’s lingerie and eating feces from a diaper. They submitted evidence that Dylan’s relationship with his father had deteriorated over time and that Dylan had expressed his fear of the court-ordered visit to family and friends.

Dylan sustained a fracture above his left eye and two markings on his skull were likely inflicted by a knife or sharp tool at or near the time of death, according to a forensic anthropologist testifying at trial. Investigators discovered evidence of Dylan’s blood in Redwine’s living room, according to special deputy district attorney Fred Johnson.

On November 18, 2012, Hall sent Dylan to his father’s house, discovered he was missing the next day, and felt her ex-husband wasn’t telling the truth about their son’s absence.

Redwine was not called to testify at the trial. However, he told detectives that he left Dylan alone at home to perform errands and that when he returned, Dylan was gone. Dylan may have run away and been murdered by a bear or a mountain lion, according to defense attorneys.

Hall’s appearance on national television, according to public defense Justin Bogan, swayed public opinion against her ex-husband. This is a condensed version of the information.