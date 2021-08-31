A judge has ruled that Western Michigan University cannot force soccer players to have the COVID vaccine.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that four Western Michigan University women’s soccer players do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, confirming arguments made in a pending case that requiring the vaccine violates the athletes’ constitutional religious liberties.

The day before the university’s deadline for players to get immunized to participate in sports, District Judge Paul Maloney granted a temporary restraining order. His decision was based on the fact that “WMU’s vaccine requirement for student athletes is not justified by a compelling interest and is not narrowly tailored,” according to him.

Maloney, on the other hand, granted an earlier move by a Michigan State University employee contesting the school’s broader mandate. The lawsuit and the temporary restraining order have elicited no response from the university.

On September 9, a hearing on a temporary injunction will be held.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Western’s vaccine requirement does not apply to all students and employees, unlike at other Michigan universities, though those who are unvaccinated must undergo weekly coronavirus testing. Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Korhorn, and Morgan Otteson, the four athletes, said they were denied religious exemptions to play without taking the drug.

In a statement, their attorney, David Kallman, stated, “Our clients are happy that the Court has acknowledged they have a compelling case for a religious exemption from this vaccine requirement.” “Our customers are ecstatic to be able to stay with their soccer team, be with their teammates, and fight for WMU at the greatest level while remaining safe.”

The Kalamazoo-based institution, according to a spokesman, does not comment on ongoing litigation.

In a second instance, the judge ruled that a Michigan State supervising administrative associate and fiscal officer failed to demonstrate that she has a good chance of winning on the merits. He referenced federal court decisions in favor of Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, claiming that Jeanna Norris, who contracted COVID-19 last year, is an at-will employee with no “constitutionally protected property interest in her employment position.”

Maloney said that she is unlikely to establish that MSU’s demand is not “rationally tied to a legitimate governmental interest, i.e., the public’s health and safety.”

Two public health organisations published an open letter to community leaders on Tuesday, urging them to support local health officers who have been threatened. This is a condensed version of the information.