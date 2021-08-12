A judge has ruled that the House of Representatives has access to some of Donald Trump’s financial records.

A court ruled on Wednesday that House Democrats who have been investigating Donald Trump for years are entitled to access to some of his financial data.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is the latest victory for Democrats in the years-long legal and political fight to gain access to Trump’s finances. However, it is unlikely to be the final decision, and it is likely to face challenges.

There is still a disagreement about a demand from Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, who subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for data in 2019 and last February.

While Mehta dismissed Trump’s opposition to the subpoena and permitted the committee’s request for records to “continue without qualification,” a US Supreme Court opinion from 2020 ordered a new analysis preferring narrower access to the records than what lawmakers asked, according to Mehta’s judgement.

Separation of powers concerns were mentioned in that ruling, which stated that while Congress has great jurisdiction to demand the president’s personal information, it is not unlimited.

Mehta stated that the House was entitled to some financial data from 2017 and 2018, when Trump was president, based on parameters established by the top court.

Separately, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel indicated in a recent judgment that the Treasury Department must give Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

According to the judgment, the committee chairman “has evoked valid reasons for asking the former President’s tax information,” and “Treasury must give the information to the Committee” under federal law.

The committee’s search for records overlaps with the release of other records to investigators. The Supreme Court, for example, ruled in favor of New York District Attorney Cy Vance in his request for Trump’s tax returns in 2020, though the order kept the materials out of the public spotlight. In February, Vance’s office got control of the documents.