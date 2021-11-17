A judge has ruled that a refugee who lied on his immigration papers about his involvement with ISIS can be deported.

According to the Associated Press, a judge determined Tuesday that an Iraqi refugee accused of killing for the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) is deportable because he lied on his application upon entering the United States.

Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, according to the Iraqi government and the United States Department of Homeland Security, was a member of an ISIS group that killed Police Officer Ihsan Abdulhafiz Jasim in the town of Rawah in 2014 and kept his membership in two terrorist groups a secret before gaining refugee status and resettling in Sacramento, California.

According to the Associated Press, Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Tara Naselow-Nahas dismissed the claims but found that he lied on his refugee application by failing to state that he interacted with a cousin “who is definitely a member of an armed terrorist organisation.”

Ameen also lied about his father being tragically shot and his sibling being taken, according to the judge. She said Ameen should be deported to Iraq or Turkey, where he lived before entering the US, based on the government’s recommendation.

Ameen’s lawyers claim that if he returns to Iraq, he will almost certainly be executed. According to US Magistrate Judge Edmund Brennan, there is cellular evidence that Ameen was in Turkey at the time of the incident in 2014.

Ameen’s lawyer, Siobhan Waldron, told the Associated Press that they would continue to fight deportation.

Federal authorities have been attempting to deport Ameen to Iraq under a treaty since 2018, and he was swiftly apprehended by immigration officials following Brennan’s decision. According to Waldron, Ameen will continue to fight deportation and will seek bond.

Even though he was ruled eligible, he might now argue that he is in too much danger to be deported. He’ll appear before Naselow-Nahas for a week of hearings in late January and early February, and if she rules against him, he can appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals, which will then appeal to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Waldron stated, "The fight is far from done." "This is all based on baseless rumors," she claimed. Over the course of several months, FBI investigators testified in sporadic hearings.