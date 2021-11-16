A judge has ordered Vanessa Bryant to hand over therapy records demonstrating her emotional distress.

In her lawsuit, Vanessa Bryant claimed she suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the January 26, 2020 helicopter crash that killed basketball player Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter, and seven others. A judge ruled that she must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County showing her emotional distress.

Vanessa Bryant’s documents were requested by county lawyers and granted by U.S. District Court Magistrate Jud Charles Eick.

“Plaintiff has forfeited her psychotherapist-patient privilege by bringing into question the supposedly extreme, ongoing emotional pain allegedly caused by Defendants’ photograph-related actions or inactions,” the judge stated in a ruling regarding the 2020 crash outside Los Angeles.

Bryant’s lawsuit says that county fire and sheriff’s department workers circulated images of the incident in places unrelated to the investigation, such as a bar, according to CNN.

According to the Associated Press, Bryant stated in her deposition that the photographs have caused her ongoing fear, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping. She is claiming for violation of privacy as well as mental distress damages. In February, the matter is set to go to trial.

County lawyers, lead by outside counsel Skip Miller, claimed that the murders caused her distress and demanded Bryant’s therapy records in order to establish her mental state.

Eick also rejected the county’s attempt to force her to undergo a mental health assessment. He turned down the request for review because it was “untimely,” according to court records filed November 1, CNN said.

Bryant’s attorneys argued that obtaining her therapy records was an additional breach of her privacy.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

“The County continues to express its sincere sympathies for Ms. Bryant’s enormous sadness as a result of the tragic helicopter accident. Miller stated in a statement received by the Los Angeles Times, “We are pleased that the Court has granted our motion for access to her medical records, as this is a routine request in disputes where a plaintiff demands millions of dollars for allegations of mental distress.”

Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Deputies had shared the gruesome photographs of the scene, according to a March investigation by the New York Times. Internally, the images were circulated, and one deputy displayed them. This is a condensed version of the information.