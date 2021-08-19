A judge has ordered the United States Postal Service to hand over documents related to Louis DeJoy’s conflicts of interest.

A federal judge ordered the USPS to turn over papers pertaining to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s alleged conflicts of interest to a government watchdog organization on Wednesday.

After the postal service refused to release the documents under a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in 2020, Senior District Judge John D. Bates issued a 20-page ruling, which was seen by This website, ordering USPS to give the documents to Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

The records relevant to DeJoy’s potential conflicts of interest were requested by CREW, and USPS identified seven documents that met the criteria but refused to release due to FOIA exemptions.

The watchdog group filed a lawsuit, and on Wednesday, Bates ruled in favor of CREW, stating that USPS had misused two FOIA exemptions.

Exemption Three, which is designed to prevent the exposure of commercial information such as trade secrets, and Exemption Five, which is designed to prevent the publication of data protected by “attorney-client and/or deliberative process protections,” have been invoked by the USPS.

The USPS also claimed that publishing its officers’ financial information would make it impossible to hire talented personnel.

“The sought papers were solely generated because of the ethical rules that apply to government employees and are not the type of commercial information that the PRA [Public Records Act] wants to protect,” Bates wrote.

“Moreover, USPS provides no evidence or even guess as to how a rival could exploit the requested documents to the detriment of USPS. And the Court doubts that making the requested materials public would dissuade competent candidates from applying for jobs with the USPS,” the judge said.

When DeJoy speaks with ethics attorneys at a government agency, Bates says there is no attorney-client privilege since “the ‘client’ for privilege purposes in that scenario is the agency itself.”

“USPS cannot invoke the attorney-client privilege to shield any of the requested documents under FOIA Exemption 5 without establishing a plausible attorney-client relationship between DeJoy and ethics counsel or accounting for the high likelihood of third-party disclosure of the documents at issue,” Bates wrote.

Four of the documents requested are related to a request for a certificate of divestiture from the postmaster general, while the other three are related to DeJoy’s recusal from matters in which he may have a conflict of interest. This is a condensed version of the information.