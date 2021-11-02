A judge has ordered the release of a witness in the DEA leaks case and has placed him on probation.

According to the Associated Press, a crucial witness against a police captain who leaked information about a US anti-narcotics investigation will be released after assisting in the case on Tuesday.

Juan Carlos Dávila-testimony Bonilla’s helped convict Juan Pablo Mosquera, a former Colombian police officer, in a case involving the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) foreign activities.

Mosquera led a drug-fighting unit in Cali that was overseen by the DEA’s Sensitive Investigative Unit. He was charged with trying to sell information on narcotics indictments against an American who had fled probation decades previously and was believed to be in Colombia when he pled guilty to two counts of obstructing justice.

Bonilla’s cooperation and aid were thought to be worth a 40% reduction in sentencing, resulting in a 57-month term for obstruction of justice, but the judge instead ordered him to be released immediately on supervised release.

Bonilla had already served 33 months in prison after being apprehended in Colombia in January 2019 on a US warrant after being arrested as a previously convicted Colombian drug trafficker working with Mosquera.

Bonilla had no prior criminal record in the United States before his arrest, although he had been convicted twice in Germany and Italy for cocaine distribution. Bonilla was relieved to be free and given a second chance.

“I’d want to express my deepest apologies to this noble judge and court,” he said, adding that he hoped the court would allow him to “rebuild my life.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The DEA evaluated Mosquera’s police unit as part of a program to help undertake narcotics investigations in nations where U.S. agents face more restrictions than local officers.

Hundreds of drug cartel leaders have been apprehended in more than 20 nations as a result of the operation.

However, a damning report released this summer by the US Inspector General criticized the DEA’s leadership in Washington for failing to adequately manage its foreign law enforcement partners, despite a number of high-profile scandals.

The prosecution against Mosquera stemmed from a tip that he was attempting to sell information to targets of US law enforcement investigations through his representative, Dávila-Bonilla.

When the DEA learned of it, it set up a sting in which it provided information. This is a condensed version of the information.