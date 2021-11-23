A judge has ordered that Medicaid coverage for certain sex reassignment surgeries be allowed.

According to The Associated Press, an Iowa judge ruled that a 2019 legislation preventing Medicaid from being used to finance sex reassignment surgery for transgender people violates the state constitution.

Judge William Kelly ruled that the Iowa Department of Human Services was required to cover the operations where they were medically necessary to treat gender dysphoria.

The Mayo Clinic defines gender dysphoria as “a sensation of discomfort or suffering in people whose gender identity differs with their sex assigned at birth or sex-related bodily traits.”

Gender dysphoria is most frequent in youth, while some people don’t experience it until later in life, after puberty.

Aiden Vasquez and Mika Covington, two Iowa residents who partnered with the ACLU of Iowa to bring their case to the state, filed a lawsuit in April.

According to Kelly, the state’s legal defense did not address the fact that gender dysphoria is a serious disorder for which doctors have advised surgery as a required and appropriate treatment for both Vasquez and Covington.

He claims that because Medicaid is created to give such treatments to economically poor Iowans, surgery should be covered.

“Once the medical community recognized that surgery is medically essential to remedy this health concern, the government’s reasonable justification for refusing to pay for the surgery was lost,” Kelly wrote in a judgement signed Friday but made available online Monday. “It appears that the legislation makes an arbitrary distinction.” As a result, there is no conceivable policy basis for excluding transgender people from Medicaid funding for medically essential operations, nor is it rationally tied to it.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

About 12 states prohibit gender-affirming operations from Medicaid coverage, while 18 specifically include it, and others do not.

In the last 16 years, state and federal courts have determined that gender identity discrimination is a kind of sex discrimination that is illegal under civil rights legislation, according to Kelly. He also ruled the law to be in violation of the state constitution’s equal protection guarantee.

The ACLU of Iowa’s legal director, Rita Bettis Austen, termed the ruling “a historic win for civil rights” in Iowa.

“It acknowledges what we’ve known for a long time, that transgender people exist. This is a condensed version of the information.