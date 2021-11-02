A judge has ordered Alex Murdaugh’s finances to be frozen, citing concerns that the jailed lawyer is concealing millions of dollars.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Daniel Hall has ordered a financial assessment of Alex Murdaugh. Prosecutors believe Murdaugh is hiding millions of dollars that might be transferred to several accounts. Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of a young woman died in an incident involving Murdaugh’s boat, suggested the theory. Murdaugh’s assets will be reviewed and cataloged as a result of Hall’s ruling to see if he may access the money while incarcerated.

“They have refused to provide me any information from the beginning,” Tinsley said in a statement.

Attorney John Tiller, who is representing Murdaugh in the case, claims that his client has not been charged in any civil cases and hence cannot have his assets assessed. According to the Associated Press, he also claims that the decision to freeze his client’s assets might “open the way for similar [rulings]to happen in countless other situations.”

Murdaugh is now being held without bond at the Richland County Jail. Following the death of his housekeeper in 2018, he was charged with stealing over $3 million in insurance benefits. He’s also accused of plotting his death so that his surviving son, Buster, would get a $10 million life insurance payout.

According to the family’s claim, Murdaugh is attempting to conceal millions of dollars that they may be able to recover in their case by shifting money between unknown accounts and maybe selling property and a yacht after handing over all of his affairs to Buster.

Any legal settlements or verdicts against Murdaugh in the cases in which they are involved will go to the receivers.

A request for comment from Murdaugh’s legal team on Tuesday’s verdict was not immediately returned.

Murdaugh has also been sued by the family of the maid and a second teen who survived the boat catastrophe, and the receivers have been obtained with the help of their lawyers. These lawyers are hoping that the courts in their cases will enable them to utilize independent monitors.

