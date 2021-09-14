A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over mandatory vaccinations.

On behalf of 17 health professionals, the US District Attorney granted a temporary restraining order against New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday, alleging that the state had violated their constitutional rights by requiring them to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Health professionals, including doctors and nurses, are challenging the state of New York in Dr. A, et al. v. Kathy Hochul, alleging that the Covid-19 vaccination mandate violates their Title VII and Constitutional rights by denying religious exemptions.

Judge David Hurd has given the state until September 22, 2021 to answer.

On August 16, 2021, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that all healthcare employees in the state, including those working in hospitals and long-term care institutions including nursing homes, adult care facilities, and other congregate care settings, must be vaccinated against COVID-19. New York has made COVID vaccinations a condition for anyone working in health-related fields to keep their jobs.

The plaintiffs requested a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction, and finally a permanent and final injunction against the vaccine mandate’s limitation on accommodations for “sincere religious convictions” in a complaint filed Monday.

The health-care workers claimed that the vaccine mandate would void Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 safeguards for genuine religious convictions, despite the fact that a previous state health order in force just days before had provided the same protections.

According to court records, their religious convictions require them to “refuse vaccination with the existing COVID-19 vaccines, all of which contain aborted fetus cell lines in their research, development, or production.”

Prior to the injunction being issued, attorney Christopher Ferrara, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, said in a statement, “What New York is attempting to do is slam shut an escape hatch from an unconstitutional vaccine requirement.” “And they do so despite the fact that many people have genuine religious objections to vaccines that were studied, developed, or manufactured using cell lines generated from aborted children.”

Ferrara, together with Thomas More Society Vice President and Senior Counsel Peter Breen, Senior Counsel Stephen Crampton, and Counsel Michael McHale, is representing the plaintiffs in the federal litigation against the state, stressing that they “are not anti-vaxxers.”

That was explained by McHale. This is a condensed version of the information.