A judge has denied bail for a trooper accused of killing a girl after a high-speed chase.

On December 22, 2020, Trooper Christopher Baldner is accused of causing an SUV to flip, ejecting and killing Monica Goods, 11 years old. On November 4, an Ulster County court denied him bail. Baldner is also accused of pepper-spraying the Goods family’s vehicle and slamming his car into theirs twice, flipping it over. On counts of murder, manslaughter, and reckless endangerment, he has been indicted.

The judge dismissed Baldner’s lawyers’ plea for $100,000 cash bail and home confinement. The Police Benevolent Association of New York State Troopers has offered legal assistance for the former trooper, who was suspended without pay.

Baldner has been accused of ramming a vehicle and endangering life on several occasions. His denial of bail stems from an event in which he “endangered the lives of three passengers” by crashing his car into theirs in 2019. In 2017, he supposedly had a similar episode.

In court, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Gashi stated, “Rather than being accidental, the defendant’s actions on December 22 were purposeful, willful, and depraved.”

Outside the court, Monica’s mother, Michelle Surrency, said, “He got reprimanded…where that’s he ought to be.”

Baldner pulled the Goods family up for speeding while driving through the Hudson Valley on the New York State Thruway.

According to prosecutors, Baldner then used his police vehicle to ram the Goods’ SUV, forcing it to flip over multiple times before coming to a stop upside down.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James is prosecuting the matter, which has jurisdiction over murders caused by police personnel.

“You have a trooper who has been a resident of this area for nearly two decades. He is married, has children, and owns a home. ‘He’s not going away,’ says the narrator “Outside of court, Thomas Mungeer, head of the state troopers’ Police Benevolent Association, stated.

Outside of court, supporters of the Goods family demonstrated.

Baldner stopped Tristin Goods on I-87 when he was traveling at above 100 mph, according to local news station CBS New York.