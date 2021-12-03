A judge has committed a man charged with the murders of ten people at a Colorado supermarket to a mental institution.

According to the Associated Press, a Colorado judge determined that a man accused of fatally shooting ten people at a Boulder supermarket was not mentally competent to stand trial and needed to be sent to a mental facility, putting the case on hold indefinitely.

Ahwad Al Aliwi (Ahwad Al Aliwi) Alissa is accused of setting fire to a King Soopers in March. After District Attorney Michael Dougherty handed her the results of Alissa’s mental evaluation, Judge Ingrid Bakke made the decision.

Dougherty told the Associated Press that four doctors determined the 22-year-old was mentally unable to participate in court proceedings. He didn’t go into depth about Alissa’s mental disorder or how the physicians arrived at that determination.

Bakke agreed that he was mentally ill and committed him to a psychiatric institution. Alissa will be treated in a state hospital in Pueblo, according to Denver’s 9News.

Bakke has scheduled a hearing for March 15, 2022, to determine whether Alissa has made any progress, after which she will decide how to proceed.

The hearing will take place almost a year after the shooting on March 22. A police officer, store employees, and shoppers were among the victims.

Alissa faces 54 charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 33 counts of attempted first-degree murder, ten counts of employing a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime, and one act of first-degree assault.

According to the 9News story, each first-degree murder charge carries a possible sentence of life without the possibility of release.

The Boulder King Soopers, where the tragedy occurred, announced this week that it will reopen on January 22 after a major refurbishment.

Alissa’s lawyer, Kathryn Herold, claimed Friday that her client suffers from a “severe” mental disorder but could not elaborate.

Alissa was determined to be mentally incompetent in a previous evaluation, but prosecutors requested a re-evaluation.

After Alissa’s attorneys questioned Bakke’s competency based on their own expert’s report, Bakke ordered the first evaluation.

The prosecution of a man accused of killing three people in a 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs has also been delayed due to competency difficulties.

Robert Dear has been found incompetent on numerous occasions. This is a condensed version of the information.