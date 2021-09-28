A journalist stays at Pontins to get a firsthand look at what it’s like there.

Pontins has traditionally been a popular and reasonably priced family holiday destination on Merseyside.

Its reputation as a family-friendly destination has taken a hit in recent years, with reports of brawls and less-than-perfect lodging conditions.

Liverpool is a city in England. Holidaymakers have complained about unclean mattresses and carpets, stinky ovens, and moldy refrigerators, according to the Washington Newsday.

Thousands of people chose to vacation in Pontins each year, despite the fact that public sentiment appears to have deteriorated.

The company was created 75 years ago and now operates six vacation resorts around the United Kingdom, including the Prestatyn Sands resort in North Wales.

North Wales Live, our sister publication, sent reporter Annie Owen to spend a night at Pontins’ Prestatyn Sands resort to see what it had to offer.

Here’s what she discovered:

On a calm Saturday afternoon, as I checked into a ‘Standard Apartment’ at Pontins’ reception, I was a little nervous about what was to come.

The accommodation cost £45 per night, plus an extra £12 for bed linen if you didn’t bring your own, for a total of £57 for my stay.

As I neared my apartment building, I noticed the run-down facade and wondered what I had gotten myself into.

I was met with a pair of concrete stairs that had started to sprout weeds and looked out onto a storage yard filled with rusty shopping trolleys and abandoned mattresses.

I let myself into the room after taking a long breath and was pleasantly surprised, having braced myself for the worst.

The bed, kitchen, and en-suite bathroom all appeared to be in fine shape, with no visible filth or grime.

I was reassured to see that the room had been carefully cleaned prior to my arrival when I looked closely.

I even wiped the floor with a baby wipe, which only picked up a few grains of dust, which is fairly decent by anyone’s standards.

Some areas of the room, particularly the bit of the wall where someone had engraved their name, could use a lick of paint. “The summary has come to an end.”