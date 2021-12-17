The Washington Newsday
A job that allows you to travel the world for free is available.

Emirates is hiring new cabin crew members, and there are some fantastic benefits to be had.

Emirates is looking for new team members who want to travel the world and help keep their international flights running smoothly.

The position comes with a lot of perks, but it also comes with some stringent standards, so it’s not for everyone.

Incentives include a tax-free income, free shared accommodation in Dubai, and extensive travel benefits for you and your family.

Because Emirates’ cabin crew is the company’s public face, the position requires “complete devotion to customer service excellence.”

Any applicant must be able to adapt to new people, new places, and new situations, according to the company.

However, any potential applicant must meet a number of other stringent requirements before being considered for an interview.

All applicants must be over the age of 21 and fluent in both written and spoken English.

The organization also only hires those who are at least 160cm tall and have a 212cm arm reach when standing on tiptoes.

When in uniform, Emirates cabin crew members are not allowed to have visible tattoos, and cosmetic and bandage coverings are also prohibited.

If you meet all of the qualifications and want to explore the world, Emirates encourages aspiring cabin crew members to apply online and “ready to shine.”

