A indicator of elevated cholesterol could be your sleeping habits.

Your sleeping habit, according to experts, could be an indication that you need to have your cholesterol levels tested.

When your blood contains too much of a fatty molecule called cholesterol, you have high cholesterol.

Eating fatty foods, not exercising enough, being overweight, smoking, and drinking alcohol are the main causes. It can also be passed down through families.

Too much cholesterol might cause your blood vessels to become clogged. It increases your chances of having a heart attack or stroke.

A 2014 study established a link between sleep patterns and the generally symptomless illness.

According to The Express, researchers believe that keeping track of your sleep cycles may be the key to finding out early.

“High cholesterol is typically symptomless,” Doctor Don Grant of the Independent Pharmacy told LeicestershireLive.

“There are no warning signals, and people usually find out they have high cholesterol through a blood test or a life-threatening event like a heart attack.”

However, according to the medical expert, signs of high lipid levels can be predicted later on.

Researchers discovered that difficulties falling asleep or staying asleep can be connected to excessive cholesterol, which often goes undiscovered until dangerous conditions are already in full swing.

However, because no causal relationship was demonstrated throughout the study, sleep problems cannot be considered a sign of elevated cholesterol.

“At this time, we cannot claim that difficulty falling or staying asleep is an indication of elevated cholesterol levels,” Dr Grant added.

“However, given the link between these disorders, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that if people are having trouble falling or staying asleep, they should consider getting a blood test to see if they have excessive cholesterol.”

“It’s obviously preferable to folks realizing they have high cholesterol after they’ve had a heart attack or stroke.”