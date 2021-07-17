A incarcerated police officer with 21 years of service is ‘properly worried’ about his time behind bars.

On Friday, Darren McIntyre was sentenced to 19 months in prison for an attack on an innocent man and the subsequent cover-up.

A 21-year career on the front lines came to an end when he was prosecuted.

Bodycam footage of a disgraced cop who assaulted a man that he didn’t want you to see

During a welfare check at a property in Ainsdale in 2019, McIntyre repeatedly assaulted Mark Bamber in an unprovoked incident.

During the incident, two of the three police with him turned off their body cameras, while they, McIntyre, and a fourth officer all offered stories that judge David Aubrey, QC, described as “not living in the same reality” or “breathing the same air as that which actually occurred.”

Following a trial in Liverpool, all four officers were found guilty of perverting the course of justice, with McIntyre also being found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Three people have been sentenced to prison after the 47-year-old was arrested on Friday.

Leon Kazakos, QC, claimed McIntyre was “naturally worried” about the time he would spend behind bars during his client’s sentencing hearing.

The father-of-two from Southport’s Derwent Avenue had gained 26 commendations throughout his career and was claimed to have been involved in aggressive and risky police operations.

“Darren McIntyre, as the court knows, is of previous good character, but it goes some measure beyond that,” Mr Kazakos told Liverpool Crown Court.

“He was a police officer for a long time.

“The court has heard about his history of combating crime, saving lives, and a series of violent and dangerous situations he has faced with bravery and commitment over his years of service,” says the prosecutor.

“It is a tragedy that his career ends in this way,” he said.

After being convicted earlier this year, McIntyre was sent to a psychiatric facility almost immediately. He had been at the facility for 11 weeks prior to his appearance in court yesterday.

Two of his coworkers have already been sentenced to prison for their roles in the cover-up. “The summary has come to an end.”